5 surprising facts about Christmas songs you’ve heard countless times

"Life is a mix of utter joy and utter despair, and the song speaks to that," says an interviewee in this fascinating and very moving Radio 4 Soul Music documentary on Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, the Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane song originally sung by Judy Garland in 1944. There's much to learn about the sombre Christmas gem in the half-hour programme, including the fact the original lyrics were changed from the following, which are really rather chilling:

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

It may be your last

Next year we may all be living in the past