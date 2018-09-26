Massive tunes you'll hear differently when you know who they sampled

Chas Hodges of Chas & Dave died on 22 September and one of the stories from his life in music that took many people by surprise, including the NME, was that the bass and guitar loop that producer Dr. Dre used for Eminem's My Name Is was performed by the 'rockney' duo. And indeed it was, when they played on the Labi Siffre song I Got The... in 1975 (hear the sample at 2:30 in the track, and below).

Both Chas and Dave had had long careers in music before becoming stars in the 80s with songs like Aint No Pleasing You and Rabbit. As a session guy, Chas had worked with producer Joe Meek backing rock 'n' rollers Jerry Lee Lewis, Bill Haley and Gene Vincent; Dave played in beat group Cliff Bennett & The Rebel Rousers, who had two Top 10 hits in the 60s.

Siffre - a writer as well as a musician - is best-known for his 1987 No. 4 (Something Inside) So Strong, which he wrote in response to watching a TV documentary about Apartheid in South Africa. In hip hop, though, he's famous for I Got The..., which has also been been sampled by Wu-Tang Clan and Jay-Z.

Siffre, who is gay, refused to pass the sample until homophobic language on the song was removed. "Diss the bigots not their victims," he told the New Humanist in 2012. "I denied sample rights till that lazy writing was removed. I should have stipulated 'all versions' but at that time knew little about rap's 'clean' and 'explicit' modes, so they managed to get the lazy lyric on versions other than the single and first album."