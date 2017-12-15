10 of the funniest stories from 2017 in music

Martin Shkreli, AKA “pharma bro” and “the most hated man in America” became famous for buying the rights to a medication used to treat AIDS-related complications and raising the price by over $700 a pill. So when it was announced a month after he came to notoriety that the world’s only copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s secret double album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin had been bought for $2m at auction by none other than the controversial “entrepreneur” himself… it was kind of like Voldemort eating the Golden Snitch.

Wu-Tang themselves weren’t delighted, saying they wouldn’t have gone through with the sale if they’d known about Shkreli’s business practices. Shkreli hit back in charming style, telling Hip-Hop DX “If I hand you $2 million, f****** show me some respect.” Tragically, his business acumen came under scrutiny this year when he was convicted of two counts of securities fraud. In September, he put Once Upon a Time in Shaolin up for sale on eBay, and sold it for a little over half what he paid for it. Wu-Tang were understandably not pleased at this disrespect to their masterwork and took a pop at Shkreli in Lesson Learn’d, released a few days later: “Hater / Wouldn’t last a day in my shoes / You know very well / Bet he swell / You can tell he jeal’ / My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell”.