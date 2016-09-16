Was September 1991 the best month ever for albums?

To go by the title of Dave Markey’s essential documentary, 1991 was dubbed “The Year Punk Broke”. In America, alternative rock had been building up a head of steam throughout the 80s, thanks to bands like Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr and Pixies. Nirvana's Nevermind was the point it erupted noisily into the mainstream, powered by Kurt Cobain’s transfixing underdog snarl and sly pop hooks.

The colossal riffs and vicious sarcasm of Smells Like Teen Spirit and Lithium instantly cut through pop’s superficial facade, galvanising a new generation of righteous noisemakers and annihilating the last remaining 80s hair metal bands in one fell swoop. Kurt Cobain instantly regretted the swirling Butch Vig production that turbocharged his songs so effectively; tragically, he was unable to withstand the fame and scrutiny that Nevermind brought. But the album still stands proud as one of those rare, epochal records that revolutionised music overnight.

Confirming that their fates were intertwined from the start, September 1991 also saw the release of Courtney Love’s first album with Hole, Pretty On the Inside.