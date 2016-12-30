Remembering 10 lesser-known music stars who passed away in 2016

By pioneering the sound of ska, Prince Buster had an immense impact on Jamaican popular music. Born Cecil Bustamente Campbell in 1938 in Kingston, he started out as a street boxer before catching the attention of renowned soundsystem DJ Coxsone Dodd in the 1950s. He soon started playing street parties with a soundsystem of his own before going on to produce hits like the Folkes Brothers' Oh Carolina and cracking the UK Top 20 with Al Capone in 1967. Prince Buster's sound and image are credited with inspiring the British ska revival of the late 1970s, with bands like Madness and The Specials openly paying tribute. He died in Miami on 8 September at the age of 78, after being hospitalised with heart problems.

Key quote: "Ska really portrays the voice of the people. When I say the people, I really mean the common people; their suffering and pain is what shaped the notes of that music."

Essential release: Fabulous Greatest Hits (1968). One of the biggest-selling Jamaican records of all time and easily one of the most influential, this collection packs together ferocious instrumentals, hypnotic rocksteady and biting political commentary.

