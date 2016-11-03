WORLD EXCLUSIVE | Bublé at the BBC

Calling all Bublé fans! We've pulled together all the highlights from the BBC Music and BBC One world exclusive entertainment spectacular: Bublé at the BBC.

You can't beat THAT voice

WATCH: My Baby Just Cares For Me (live performance)

Accompanied by his band and a dazzling orchestra, he performed a mix of his classic hits and, for the first time on UK television, songs from his brand new album 'Nobody But Me'. From that album, his ninth so far, is this version of 'My Baby Just Cares For Me' which sent shivers down our spine.

New hair, new face and... a South African accent?

WATCH: Michael as you've never seen him before

Following in the footsteps of Adele's epic undercover stunt last year, how did Bublé get on after transforming into a South African sales assistant named Dion? *Spoiler alert* he couldn't keep that unmistakable voice quiet for long! **Go behind the scenes and watch Michael's incredible transformation as it happened**

Bublé's behind you!

JavaScript required to play media WATCH: Bublé's behind you

How would some of his biggest fans react as the man himself dropped in on them unexpectedly?

...safe to say the Bublé magic cast a spell over all of us