Who are the random people on these famous album covers?

The Little Deuce Coupe - or the 1932 Ford Coupe - that graced The Beach Boys' 1963 album of the same name was taken from an issue of Hot Rod magazine. But the image used by Brian Wilson and his band was slightly different: it only featured the torso of the car's owner, Clarence 'Chili' Catallo, whose head had been cropped out.

Clarence's son, Curt, told the New York Times that his father had purchased the clapped-out vehicle from a gas station in 1956 when he was a teenager in Detroit, and spent much of his time, money and effort on lovingly restoring it (with some help from some gifted car shop owners called Mike and Larry Alexander). Clarence later moved to Long Beach in California for college and got a job working at a garage owned by George Barris, who had contacts at Capitol Records. And when the label were tasked with finding a Deuce for the Beach Boys' latest record, they knew just who to ask.

The car was sold in 1965, but Curt persuaded his dad that it belonged with them. "As a kid I can remember sitting at Beach Boys' concerts and hearing Little Deuce Coupe," he recalled. "I'd think, 'That's my dad's car they're singing about. We should get it back.'" Clarence paid $40,000 to repurchase the car in 1998 and, after his death, Curt got in touch with Mike and Larry, who helped him make it look exactly the same as it had on the artwork.