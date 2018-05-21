7 musicians who got fired, and the strange reasons why

Reason for sacking: Infighting and a royalty dispute?

Sugababes, formed in 2000, are a band as famous for their personnel changes over the years as they are for their 2003 Tubeway Army-sampling hit, Freak Like Me. Of the three original members, Siobhán Donaghy was first to go in 2001; Mutya Buena was gone by 2005; then, in 2009, new members of the band staged a mutiny and ousted Keisha Buchanan from the lineup, replacing her with Jade Ewen, the UK's unsuccessful entrant in the 2009 Eurovision song contest.

"Dear friends," Keisha wrote on Twitter, "I'm sad to say that I am no longer a part of the Sugababes... Although it was not my choice to leave, it's time to enter a new chapter in my life... I would like to state that there were no arguments, bullying or anything of the sort that led to this. Sometimes a breakdown in communication and lack of trust can result in many different things. I've been in this band for 11 years and I have achieved so much. I have a great family and friends who are behind me 100 per cent and at the age of 24, I'm now going out into this world on my own."

The Guardian suggested at the time that there had been a dispute over royalties, as well as friction between Keisha and Mutya's replacement in the band, Amelle Berrabah, who had missed two Sugababes concerts and also guested on Tinchy Stryder's No.1 single Never Leave You earlier that year.

In 2011, the three founder members formed Mutya Keisha Siobhan, or MKS for short, while the concomitant rogue Sugababes began to recede commercially. Neither band appears to be active any longer though Keisha did secure the Sugababes trademark in the United States in 2015.