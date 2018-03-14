In photos: BBC Music Introducing's showcase at SXSW 2018 Wednesday 14th March 2018 6 acts came to SXSW to give Austin, Texas a taste of fine, new British music as part of the BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation showcase at the British Music Embassy. Himalayas Jerry Williams Rachel K Collier Pale Waves Che Lingo Touts Latest Articles 8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about? 7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year 9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018 Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz 7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry