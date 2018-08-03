5 reasons to ❤ the Havana Meets Kingston Prom

Just 90 miles separate the Caribbean islands of Jamaica and Cuba – yet, until recently, the rich musical traditions of the islands had rarely met in the recording studio. That all changed in 2015 with the formation of an Cuban-Jamaican supergroup brought together by the Australian reggae and dancehall producer Mista Savona.

The Havana Meets Kingston project united some of the islands’ finest musicians for a historic recording session. And in summer 2018, they came to the BBC Proms! This exceptional late-night gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall introduced us to an array of sensational Caribbean genres and a host of talented artists. Listen on Radio 3 or watch on BBC Four: here are some bits to look out for...