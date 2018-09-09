5 ways Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park was a perfect 90s and 00s party

Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018 had something for everyone, but one thing it especially had in abundance were acts that first emerged in the 90s and 00s and are continuing to show us how it's done to this very day.

With the likes of Kylie, All Saints, Boyzone and more, it was a very nostalgic day for any 90s and 00s kids in the crowd or following the action from home.

And nobody was more excited than one Stacey Solomon...