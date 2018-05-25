The most essential performances from Friday at the Biggest Weekend

It's been a huge opening day at The Biggest Weekend, with music kicking off in Belfast and Perth.

Artists ranging from the Manic Street Preachers and Lykke Li to Father John Misty and The Breeders took to the Main Stage in Belfast for 6 Music, while upcoming songwriter Phoebe Bridgers graced the 6 Music Recommends stage.

Jamie Cullum, Eddi Reader and more entertained fans for the Radio 2 and Radio 3 leg in Perth.

Check out all the best bits from Friday's action below.