7 embarrassing prop malfunctions and onstage mishaps

We love it when pop stars go the extra mile to put on a special show, but let's be honest, it's sometimes equally entertaining when the unexpected happens and it all goes a bit wrong. Superhuman is impressive, but human is more charming.

That's the cold comfort Taylor Swift is clinging to this week after the basket carrying her up above the audience at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field got stuck, leaving her hanging in mid-air.

"I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here. It's a nice view, though," she told the crowd. "What happens now is basically I'm just chilling waiting to figure out what happens next."

And she's by no means the only one this sort of thing has happened to though, not by a long chalk.