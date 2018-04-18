Beyoncé studies? 7 unusual uni courses for music fans

An American college actually got there first, but Copenhagen University's Beyoncé-focused course was an immediate hit with students when it was launched in 2017: according to reports at the time, 75 would-be Bey-experts immediately signed up, and there was so much interest in studying the singer's work that they had to move to a bigger lecture theatre.

Professor Erik Steinskog told TV2 that the course would use a combination of Beyoncé’s songs, lyrics and videos to explore ideas of gender, sexuality and race - in particular, he said he wanted to "introduce black feminist thought, which is not very well known in Scandinavia".

"Beyoncé is important in understanding the world we live in. [She] is one of the biggest pop artists today, which makes her important in an analysis of contemporary times," he added, although his fandom isn't just limited to academia. "It is hard not to be impressed. She is extremely good at what she does. Life is too short to work with music I don't like."