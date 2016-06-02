Is this it? What happened to the New York post-punk revival bands

In the spirit of music journalists grossly over-simplifying history, let's go back to the 1990s, when the grunge explosion was seen off by Britpop, which then faltered, and by the end of the decade the rock and indie landscape in both the US and UK was, by many a critic's estimation, truly atrocious. Kurt Cobain was dead, tired nu metal bands were headlining festivals and tensions within groups like Blur and Oasis were threatening to completely derail them.

The door was left wide open for something new as we tiptoed into the 21st century, and it came in the form of a very retro band from Manhattan called The Strokes. Their debut album, Is This It - released 15 years ago this July - brought youth, sass and hysteria back, and spearheaded what became known as the New York post-punk revival: an explosion of bands, mostly based in Brooklyn, that took inspiration from the early-80s (just as groups like Franz Ferdinand, The Futureheads and Maxïmo Park did in the UK).

Not every Strokes record has been good, but they remain a huge band. As they return with a new EP, Future Present Past (hear two songs below and an Annie Mac interview with Julian Casablancas above), we explore the annals of time ourselves to see how their contemporaries fared.