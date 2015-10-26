Should The Beatles have been awarded MBEs?

If you've got to wait to be an old man or an old woman get an MBE, I think it doesn't really add much incentive to young people to get on in the world"

Then a man who was far more upbeat:

"I think The Beatles have probably done as much for popular music in this country as people like Rodgers and Hammerstein and Gershwin did in their days, the only difference being that The Beatles have done it in a matter of two or three years, whereas it took most other people a lifetime. If you've got to wait to be an old man or an old woman get an MBE, I think it doesn't really add much incentive to young people to get on in the world and generally improve the world they live in."

Macklin then asked whether in fact the award should go to people in more obvious lines of public service, like exploring, science, or hospital work.

"I think the award is given generally to people who are of public service of any field whatsoever," he said. "It just happens that in popular music the opportunity is there for younger people. The Beatles have taken the opportunity and done very well."