Bad behaviour on kids' TV: hilarious clips from the BBC archive

Another ex-punk, another moment of delicious anarchy on live TV. A key feature of Noel Edmonds' Multi-Coloured Swap Shop was the outside broadcast, which usually involved excitable children mobbing an even more excitable Keith Chegwin outside Carlisle castle. When Edmonds graduated to presenting Christmas morning shows live from the BT Tower, he upped the outside broadcast ante by periodically cutting to Radio 1's 'Ooh' Gary Davies hosting a knees-up aboard a jumbo jet.

Having gone to the trouble of boarding said plane and putting up with the company of the Krankies for several hours, you'd think that former Undertones warbler (and future UK Music CEO) Feargal Sharkey would be keen to grasp his moment. But no. As the intro to his soul stomper You Little Thief gives way to the first verse, Sharkey simply declines to mime along. At first, it appears to be one of those excruciating moments - see also: All About Eve on Top of the Pops - where the singer can't hear the music and therefore misses their cue. But clearly everyone around Sharkey can hear the song because they're all dancing wildly along. So why doesn't he just pretend to sing? Maybe he's taking a stand against the artificiality of mimed TV performance. Maybe it's a genuine cock-up. Or maybe he just really didn't like Noel Edmonds.