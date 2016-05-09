How to make it as a music journalist (by listening to 6 BBC broadcasts)

One of the great successes in American music journalism in the late 60s was Rolling Stone magazine, co-founded and published by Jann Wenner, a canny businessman (he still runs Rolling Stone, as well as Men's Journal and Us Weekly) and a good journalist.

This intriguing, award-winning Radio 4 documentary looks back at his legendary interview with John Lennon in 1970 - just after The Beatles had split and just before John was about to release his first official solo album, Plastic Ono Band. It's perhaps the most famous interview with a rock star in the history of music journalism - the moment when Lennon, free of having to protect the interests of The Beatles, allows himself to speak brutal truths.

But it's too easy to imagine that any old hack could have bagged the kind of verbal dynamite that Wenner got down on his reel-to-reel tape recorder that day. As Beatles biographer Hunter Davies wrote in a Guardian piece about the interview in 2007: "Wenner, of course, had to be there, to get it, to have teed it up, teased it out, be receptive and understanding, knowledgeable enough to prompt and encourage, and wicked enough, as all good interviewers are, cunningly to stir the pot."

Or, as Yoko Ono says in the documentary: "Jann is a very wise, and also clever, journalist in the sense that he's a good listener, and because of that John went on and on..."