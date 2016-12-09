Does your town have a surprising music secret?

Like a lot of decent-sized market towns in the 1970s, Aylesbury was blessed with a good record shop - Earth Records - and a great venue for visiting rock bands, named Friars. This club was known to host very excitable audiences, so it made sense for David Bowie to choose it as the location for his first public performance with the band who would become The Spiders from Mars. In September 1971 he played songs from his then-unreleased album Hunky Dory, first on acoustic guitar, then bringing on Mick Ronson, Woody Woodmansey and Trevor Bolder for a raucous climax.

According to Paul Trynka's Bowie biography Starman, the concert went down a storm, and afterwards David remarked: "That was great. And when I come back I'm going to be completely different."

The following January, a mere four months later (and a week before the events described in the clip above), they returned. This time most of the songs were from the album that would become The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and David was heading into full Ziggy mode, a transformation that was complete by their third gig there, that July. Aylesbury has never forgotten its Bowie connection, and ran a successful crowdfunding campaign to fund a statue in the market square.