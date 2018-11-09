Artists that got terrible album reviews, and what happened next…

What's the point of an album review in the streaming age? You could argue that no one needs the opinions of experts when it's so easy to listen to the record yourself and see what you make of it. Equally, perhaps we need critics to help us sort through the mass of music that gets released each week, guide us to the good stuff and offer professional insight into records we love.

Either way, it's unusual for an album review to go viral in 2018, but that happened recently when Pitchfork writer Jeremy D. Larson stuck the boot into the debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, by Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet, awarding it 1.6/10. Larson wrote, "They make music that sounds exactly like Led Zeppelin and demand very little other than forgetting how good Led Zeppelin often were," which was somewhat ironic, seeing as Led Zeppelin were subjected to bad reviews of their debut album, including in Rolling Stone.

Led Zeppelin did fine. Will Greta Van Fleet? Anthem of the Peaceful Army went to No.3 in the US, suggesting that so far they've survived a critical slating (other reviews weren't great), as many other artists have in the past. But not always...