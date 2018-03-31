The 10 greatest Easter Eggs hidden in music

In the heady days of CDs, artists would often like to stick a song somewhere secret, just to make full use of the extra space on the disc, without making their albums drag on and become boring. All you had to do was get to the final song, hear it out, and then watch the display to see if the time kept ticking. If it did, extra songs were on the way. Nirvana did it (Endless, Nameless on Nevermind), Alanis Morissette did it (Your House, on Jagged Little Pill), even Laura Marling did it (Alas, I Cannot Swim on the album of the same name).

Stepping up to the plate, Beyoncé gave a 10-minute, three-song extra track marathon on her first album B'Day, featuring Encore for the Fans, Listen and an extended mix of Get Me Bodied. She also, being a busy woman, dispensed with the waiting time. Oh, and if you bought the album at the American megastore Best Buy, you'd get another hidden song called First Time.