Cut! 6 of the weirdest albums released by Hollywood stars

Peter Wyngarde's self-titled album from 1970, reissued in 1998 with a new title - When Sex Leers Its Inquisitive Head - isn't just the weirdest album on this list, or the weirdest album ever released by an actor, it's among the most outrageous records ever to see the light of day.

Wyngarde, who died in January, became a TV star and sex symbol playing novelist-turned-detective Jason King in Department S (1969–70) and Jason King (1971–72), having already made his name as a respected stage actor and from appearing in The Avengers, The Saint, The Baron, and The Champions.

Part-Terry Thomas, part-Austin Powers (Mike Myers is said to have partially based his character on Jason King), he was offered the chance by RCA Records to make an album, although he couldn't sing. "When RCA came up with an offer, they told me I could do whatever I liked - that's what really appealed to me," he's quoted as saying in the sleevenotes to the reissue. "I saw the record as an entertainment in its own right; to be enjoyed tongue-in-cheek."

It's a highly idiosyncratic listen, featuring Wyngarde examining masculinity and other topics in spoken-word passages set to music produced by Vic Smith and Hubert Thomas Valverde. And it became instantly notorious for the last track in an opening suite of three songs. Called Rape, it inexplicably finds Wyngarde adopting a range of stereotypical accents (German, French, Chinese, Russian) to explain how perceptions of rape supposedly differ across the world.

Exactly how the album got released by RCA remains something of a mystery, but it's thought to have sold well until RCA wised up, refusing - according to Wyngarde - to press any more copies. "I think they expected eight or nine Sinatra cover versions, but we wanted to do something new," he said. "The album's success really took them by surprise. They were mired in a scenario similar to The Producers, where the only really successful act they had on their books at the time was Elvis Presley, and the plan was that my record would go down as a tax loss. It rocked them on their heels when the opposite happened and it became a tax gain!"