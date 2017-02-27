10 mysteries in album covers - solved!

Let's face it, Radiohead fans are going to read significance into everything whether the band wants them to or not. But there are so many signs and signifiers around the release of 2007's In Rainbows that at least some of it must be on purpose. Look at the way the letters are arranged at the bottom of the cover, for starters. It's to emphasise the number 10, also the number of letters in the album's title. And In Rainbows came out on October 10, or 10/10, having been announced to the world just 10 days earlier with a series of 10 cryptic messages leading up to the big day.

So what? There's a fan theory that this is to highlight that In Rainbows is a companion album to OK Computer (working title: Zeroes and Ones, which is 01 in numerals). In fact, some fans claim that the first five tracks on In Rainbows were sonically designed to be combined with the first five songs on OK Computer, starting with Airbag, then 15 Step and alternating onwards until you stop at Karma Police. With a 10-second crossfade between songs, they seem to blend together naturally, as if on purpose.

Also, if you look at the yellow blob behind the R of the red Radiohead, it looks a bit like a balloon with a smiley face drawn on it. Spooky, eh?