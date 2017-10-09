8 rejection letters that will inspire you to not give up

Madonna could take some encouragement from the fact that Jimmy Lenner at least listened to her tape, which was more than aspiring artists could expect from anyone at Sub Pop. The legendary Seattle-based label became hot property after one of their groups in particular, Nirvana, blew up in the late-80s, leading to them being flooded with demos from unsigned bands.

Cruelly, but with wry humour, they would send the following generic letter to artists:

Dear Loser,

Thank you for sending your demo materials to Sub Pop for consideration.

Presently, your demo package is one of a massive quantity of commendable material we receive every day at Sub Pop World Headquarters, and is (due to time and volume restrictions) on its way through the great lower intestine that is the talent-acquisition process*.

We appreciate your interest in Sub Pop and wish you the best in your pursuit.

Kind Regards.

*This is a form letter. This letter is what is known as "a rejection letter."

