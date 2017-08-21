Who was the greatest Reading + Leeds headliner of all time?

Time, once more, for Reading + Leeds, the annual knees-up that has become a rite-of-passage for fans of rock, hip hop and grime, particularly teenagers freshly clutching their GCSE or A-level results.

This year sees shock rapper Eminem return as headliner (more on him later), along with rock behemoths Muse and Kasabian. We know what you're thinking: who has been the greatest headliner in the festival's history, which is fast-approaching its 50th anniversary at Reading (Leeds became a sister site in 1999)? Radiohead, for opening with Creep in 2009? Patti Smith, for ushering in a punk takeover in 1978? That totally incendiary 1992 performance from Nirvana? Just for fun, rank the shows below, and tell us on Twitter who you think we've left out...