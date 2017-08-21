Who was the greatest Reading + Leeds headliner of all time?

By Jordan Bassett

Time, once more, for Reading + Leeds, the annual knees-up that has become a rite-of-passage for fans of rock, hip hop and grime, particularly teenagers freshly clutching their GCSE or A-level results.

This year sees shock rapper Eminem return as headliner (more on him later), along with rock behemoths Muse and Kasabian. We know what you're thinking: who has been the greatest headliner in the festival's history, which is fast-approaching its 50th anniversary at Reading (Leeds became a sister site in 1999)? Radiohead, for opening with Creep in 2009? Patti Smith, for ushering in a punk takeover in 1978? That totally incendiary 1992 performance from Nirvana? Just for fun, rank the shows below, and tell us on Twitter who you think we've left out...

Related links

Latest Articles

  • 8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

    8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

  • Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

    Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

  • 7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

    7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

  • 9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

    9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

  • Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

    Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

  • 7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

    7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from