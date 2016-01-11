On air: Join us in celebrating the life of David Bowie

This morning we awoke to the terribly sad news that David Bowie had died, following his battle with cancer.

We're spending the day paying tribute to one of the most influential singers, songwriters, and musicians in history, including with a series of special programmes:

Thank You David Bowie

13:00 - 14:00, BBC Radio 6 Music

Join Mark Radcliffe for a special hour on 6 Music, as he celebrates the life of a musical, and a cultural icon.
&nbsp;

All Request Bowie

18:30pm - 19:00, BBC Radio 2

In the final hour of Drivetime, Rick Wakeman joins Simon Mayo to play your David Bowie requests.
David Bowie at the BBC

19:00 - 21:00, BBC Radio 2

Ken Bruce hosts a biography of Bowie drawn entirely from BBC archive interviews and sessions.
Front Row: David Bowie Remembered

19:15 - 19:45, BBC Radio 4

David Bowie - singer, songwriter, actor, artist, and cultural icon - is remembered by artists, musicians and colleagues as they consider the significance and legacy of the legendary star.
David Bowie: Sound And Vision

19:30 - 20:00, BBC One

A documentary exploring the life and work of David Bowie. Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of his time, constantly re-inventing his persona and sound, from the 1960s hippy of Space Oddity, through Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke to his later incarnation as a soulful rocker.
Radio 2 In Concert: David Bowie

21:00 - 22:00, BBC Radio 2

As part of Radio 2's tribute to the late David Bowie, we've another chance to a hear performance recorded at the BBC's Maida Vale Studios in 2002.
David Bowie: Five Years

23:15 - 00:45, BBC Two

An intimate portrait of five key years in David Bowie's career. Featuring a wealth of previously unseen archive this film looks at how Bowie continually evolved, from Ziggy Stardust to the soul star of Young Americans and the 'Thin White Duke'.
