On air: Join us in celebrating the life of David Bowie

This morning we awoke to the terribly sad news that David Bowie had died, following his battle with cancer.
We're spending the day paying tribute to one of the most influential singers, songwriters, and musicians in history, including with a series of special programmes:
Thank You David Bowie
13:00 - 14:00, BBC Radio 6 Music
Join Mark Radcliffe for a special hour on 6 Music, as he celebrates the life of a musical, and a cultural icon.
All Request Bowie
18:30pm - 19:00, BBC Radio 2
David Bowie at the BBC
19:00 - 21:00, BBC Radio 2
Front Row: David Bowie Remembered
19:15 - 19:45, BBC Radio 4
David Bowie - singer, songwriter, actor, artist, and cultural icon - is remembered by artists, musicians and colleagues as they consider the significance and legacy of the legendary star.
David Bowie: Sound And Vision
19:30 - 20:00, BBC One
A documentary exploring the life and work of David Bowie. Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of his time, constantly re-inventing his persona and sound, from the 1960s hippy of Space Oddity, through Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke to his later incarnation as a soulful rocker.
Radio 2 In Concert: David Bowie
21:00 - 22:00, BBC Radio 2
As part of Radio 2's tribute to the late David Bowie, we've another chance to a hear performance recorded at the BBC's Maida Vale Studios in 2002.
David Bowie: Five Years
23:15 - 00:45, BBC Two
An intimate portrait of five key years in David Bowie's career. Featuring a wealth of previously unseen archive this film looks at how Bowie continually evolved, from Ziggy Stardust to the soul star of Young Americans and the 'Thin White Duke'.