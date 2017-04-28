10 of music's oddest pre-gig rituals

Lorde has taken to dealing with the backstage collywobbles by first retreating to a safe place, then nourishing herself in a way that won't have unpleasant consequences later, which for her means berries and seaweed. In 2014, she told the Guardian: "Usually before a gig I have a sleep in my dressing room under a blanket I take everywhere with me. I eat some berries or some dried nori (which I get all over my face) in place of dinner, because a couple of hours before the performance, my stomach starts heaving and I feel like I'm going to throw up – even when I'm not that nervous. It's the weirdest thing."

And after the nap and berries, it's time for the stagewear, which at the time of the interview was her suit: "There's something about putting it on that feels like a ritual, entering into a kind of pact with the stage. Once I've got my suit on, I can do anything."