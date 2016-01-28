New music: January’s most outstanding moments

Another Sound of 2016 longlister, Billie has been the subject of a lot of incredulous chat about her age (she's been singing since she was nine and is will be 17 in May), which is worth noting, but also beside the point. Her soft and aching songs have the ability to stop time, so she's had a lot longer to get it right than it would first appear. This performance from Future Festival will take years off you too.