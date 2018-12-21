7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas has a very specific genesis - it was penned by songwriters Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane for Judy Garland to sing in the musical Meet Me in St. Louis - before, over time, becoming a songbook standard. It's meant to be contemplative - expressing the sadness that Garland's character, Esther Smith, and her seven-year-old sister feel at moving away from their home - but it's intentionally open-ended and also something of a Second World War song. It was written in 1944 and, as revealed in above episode of Radio 4's Soul Music, the original opening lyrics were far bleaker: "Have yourself a merry little Christmas / It may be your last / Next year we may all be living in the past." Garland insisted they be toned down, and further lyrical amendments were made by Frank Sinatra when he was trying to find a way to include it on his 1957 album A Jolly Christmas.

"Seventy years after it was first heard, this song has a very, very strong appeal because it's doesn't see Christmas in an immaculately glowing light," says an interviewee in Soul Music. "It sees Christmas as part of the fallibility of human beings." As such, it's been recorded scores of times, including by James Taylor after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, and by Sam Smith in 2014.