WATCH // Bessie Turner in session for BBC Music Introducing

Bessie Turner's bio describes her voice possessing "a soulfulness that floats like a cloud; wistful, effortless and above all charming."

It's a bold claim, but one which a listener will find to be remarkably accurate within just a few seconds of hearing her music. This 23 year-old, rural Suffolk-raised singer-songwriter weaves a completely disarming patchwork of indie, folk and even a bit of pop, all neatly strung together by a distinctive and striking bluesy voice. Bessie's diverse musical influences - from MIA to Dusty Springfield - can be felt in the infectiousness of her songs, which are full of lilting guitar meanderings and upbeat melodies that stick with you long after the music's come to an end.

And as if all that wasn't enough, when Bessie came to Maida Vale for this session, she treated us to a very festive medley, combining two Christmas classics into something genuinely unique sounding.

Bessie Turner has been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk and Radio 2's Jo Whiley.