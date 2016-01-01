Why Rachmaninoff's music is the perfect soundtrack to New Year's Day

It's no accident that BBC Four are showing a new documentary on the perennially popular composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff on New Year's Day. His music is deeply melancholic but also full of joy and hope, suiting the trepidation and optimism we all feel at the beginning of the year.

But don't take our word for it. Brush up on the great Russian with, first of all, a BBC Radio 3 Composer of the Week podcast, then enjoy some of his wondrous music. It will set you up perfectly for 2016.