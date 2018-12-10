9 exceptionally long record-breaking music marathons

We've all seen Fire in the Booth, right? And we know that with the best will in the world, even the greatest rap minds on the planet would struggle to find fresh material after, what, 20 minutes? An hour? That's why you have to take your cap off to Pablo Alvarez, of LA-based rap group Good Bison. His particular triumph on August 30-31, 2017, was to find things to rhyme about for over 24 hours.

He ended up crowdsourcing ideas for rhymes from Good Bison's fanbase, using social media, and they were trying to catch him out. He told Miami New Times: "I was incorporating their words into my rhymes. They would throw something at me that they thought I couldn't rhyme. I was probably given the word 'orange' 20 times throughout the day."

By the end, his face started to pack up, his tonsils were raw and enflamed, his nose clogged up: "I didn't understand that part. My body was shutting down on me - I could tell." But he completed the task, and with only one break to use the toilet.