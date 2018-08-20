9 of rap's mildest boasts

To set the tone, here's a boast that is both mild and perfect. Tinie Tempah's first hit is so cocksure, his boasts don't have to think big to hit their mark. Oh sure, he can brag "soon I'll be the king like Prince Charles' child" as well as any rapper, but he also throws in a few self-effacing one-liners such as, "I been Southampton but I've never been to Scunthorpe," or, "I'm 'bout to be a bigger star than my mum thought," just to prove he has both feet on the ground. Best of all is this all-too-likely claim to have already outgrown his own bedroom

"I got so many clothes I keep some in my aunt's house," could mean there's an entire wing of Tinie's threads and box-freshest trainers at Auntie Tempah's mansion, but it might also refer to the bag of washing he left in her spare room.