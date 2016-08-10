BBC Introducing at Reading & Leeds 2016

Playing: Reading - Sunday / Leeds - Friday

"Let's face it. Reading and Leeds is a notoriously loud festival. At some point you'll need something that's a little easier on the ear and eyes. Lawrence Taylor's modern blues has the power to soothe the most intense hangovers imaginable. It's the kind of music that makes you want to shut your eyes and open your ears. We're both huge fans of the Birmingham singer songwriter. 2016 has been huge for him. Highlights include his single 'Robyn' being chosen for the BBC Introducing playlist slot on Radio 1, playing SXSW and to cap it off he's now been picked to play the BBC Introducing stage at this immense festival."

- Louise Brierley and Jack Parker, BBC Introducing in the West Midlands