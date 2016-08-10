BBC Introducing at Reading & Leeds 2016

With festival season heading towards the home straight there's simply nowhere else the BBC Introducing stage could host it's final line-up of 2016. On 26-28th August we return to the behemoth bank holiday events that are Reading & Leeds, armed with a line-up of ridiculously exciting new bands from across the UK, all discovered in the BBC Introducing Uploader. Get to know all the acts on our bill and scout out the headliners of the future...
Airways
Playing: Reading - Friday / Leeds - Saturday
"The Peterborough four piece made a big impression on us with the release of their debut single 'Ghost Town'. Since then the band have been growing a great following on the live circuit with their high energy shows. Now back with their new track 'One Foot', Airways are definitely a band on the up you need to keep an eye on."
- BBC Introducing in Cambridge
Arctic Lake
Playing: Reading - Sunday / Leeds - Friday
"Arctic Lake are originally from North Lancashire now based in London. They possess a smooth clarity of voice and sound that washes over you like warm clear waves on a quiet sandy beach. Over the last two years I've watched them grow into a firm contender for wider acclaim"
- Sean McGinty, BBC Introducing in Lancashire
Avalanche Party
Playing: Reading - Saturday / Leeds - Sunday
"They've descended from the weirder end of the North Yorkshire Moors armed with passion, pride and dark, righteous rage. One of the strangest, angriest bands you'll see on a festival stage this summer... full of blood and fury, and utterly captivating."
- Bob Fischer, BBC Tees Introducing
Beau
Playing: Reading - Friday / Leeds - Saturday
"North Yorkshire singer songwriter Beau could charm the birds out of the trees with his elegant, intelligent and soulful melodies. The way he delivers his lyrics, leave your heart strings well and truly pulled. Ladies & gentlemen, form an orderly queue."
- Jericho Keys, BBC Introducing in York and North Yorkshire
Cameron A G
Playing: Reading - Saturday / Leeds - Sunday
"Cameron A G writes sensitive, heart-warming, delicate pop songs with life-enriching melodies."
- Dave Gilyeat, BBC Introducing in Oxford
CaStleS
Playing: Reading - Sunday / Leeds - Friday
"We've known two thirds of CaStleS for quite a while; brothers Cynyr and Dion Hamer are also members of We Are Animal who toured Europe before one of the members liked life in France so much he stayed there... The brothers are joined in CaStleS by Calvin Thomas who played in a ska band whose music he disliked. You'll notice I haven't mentioned or described their music yet... Alternative indie? Electo-rock? Listen to 'ArGau' - it's amazing and will describe them much better than I can."
- Bethan Elfyn, BBC Introducing in Wales
Coquin Migale
Playing: Reading - Friday / Leeds - Saturday
"Coquin Migale deliver tunes that go from rock to melody and back again. They never fail to surprise."
- Nick Roberts, BBC Introducing in the North East
Eat Fast
Playing: Reading - Friday / Leeds - Saturday
"Scuzz/Pop/Fuzz/Garage, with a fondness for mentioning areas of Newcastle in their song titles. These guys are not to be missed."
- Nick Roberts, BBC Introducing in the North East
Fronteers
Playing: Reading - Saturday / Leeds - Sunday
"FRONTEERS are a Hull band everyone is talking about. Attracting attention after just a few gigs, the team at BBC Introducing on Radio Humberside were excited to receive their music on the BBC Uploader and played… well we’ve played everything they’ve sent! Not even 2 years later and with a debut EP any band would be proud off, the four barely twenty year old guys are hard at work producing some of the city's finest indie rock."
- BBC Introducing on Radio Humberside
Happy Accidents
Playing: Reading - Friday / Leeds - Saturday
"This noisey indie-punk three piece from South London grabbed our attention at the start of the year with a collection of singles from their debut album. We can't wait to see brothers Rich and Neil, backed up with Phoebe on drums, bring their punchy, loud numbers to Reading and Leeds."
- Gary Crowley, BBC Introducing in London
High Tyde
Playing: Reading - Saturday / Leeds - Sunday
"Brighton's High Tyde are one of the hardest-working bands around, relentlessly gigging and picking up fans for their hook-laden, danceable indie tunes."
- Melita Dennett, BBC Introducing in the South
K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade
Playing: Reading - Sunday / Leeds - Friday
"After seeing them on the mainstage at Tramlines this year I firmly believe that this band didn't form but rather we're placed upon this planet to bring there incredible set to festival crowds. There live shows are a spectacle to behold backed up by awesome and eclectic music that covers a whole host of genres."
- Christian Carlisle, BBC Introducing in Sheffield
Lawrence Taylor
Playing: Reading - Sunday / Leeds - Friday
"Let's face it. Reading and Leeds is a notoriously loud festival. At some point you'll need something that's a little easier on the ear and eyes. Lawrence Taylor's modern blues has the power to soothe the most intense hangovers imaginable. It's the kind of music that makes you want to shut your eyes and open your ears. We're both huge fans of the Birmingham singer songwriter. 2016 has been huge for him. Highlights include his single 'Robyn' being chosen for the BBC Introducing playlist slot on Radio 1, playing SXSW and to cap it off he's now been picked to play the BBC Introducing stage at this immense festival."
- Louise Brierley and Jack Parker, BBC Introducing in the West Midlands
Mouses
Playing: Reading - Sunday / Leeds - Friday
"Where deliriously filthy garage-punk meets grin-year-ears-off bubblegum pop! They make a delightfully magnificent racket, and they look like characters from Scooby Doo. What's not to like?."
- Bob Fischer, BBC Tees Introducing
Mowbeck
Playing: Reading - Sunday / Leeds - Friday
"In the year since we were first blown away by "Give So Much" by Mowbeck, they have given us half a dozen more tracks, each raising the bar even higher. Their studio recordings are slick and exude the sort of quality you'd expect to be difficult to reproduce at a gig. But at our recent Rough Trade showcase they showed that, actually, they are better still live! Charismatic and energetic their "gritpop" creates the sort of compelling set loved so much by festival crowds."
- Dean Jackson, BBC Introducing in the East Midlands
Muncie Girls
Playing: Reading - Friday / Leeds - Saturday
"They look cute, but don't be fooled: Devon trio Muncie Girls are new wave punk rock to a tee. Since their presumably safety pinned beginnings, they've consistently created driving anthems which have careered them straight into a devout following. With their first full length record on the way, Muncie Girls are without doubt a name to reserve some D.I.Y. t-shirts for."
- James Santer, BBC Introducing in Devon
Paris Youth Foundation
Playing: Reading - Friday / Leeds - Saturday
"We selected this new band after just hearing their first upload - it was that good! There is a slight enigma about them as we have only met two of the band. They have been working with top local producer Al Groves and the word is there is more to follow from these. 'If You Wanna' is a perfect tune for BBC Radio 1 and they will be a great fit for Reading & Leeds this year."
- Dave Monks, BBC Introducing in Merseyside
Sonny Green
Playing: Reading - Sunday / Leeds - Friday
"With a tremendously loyal following, Southend boy Sonny Green is the first rapper to ever play the House of Commons and has since been described as the "poet of our generation". Mixing grime and rap is something that obviously comes easy for this young and talented guy. Watch this space and make sure you come and see him on the BBC Introducing stage because the next time you see his name at Reading & Leeds, it'll be on the main stage."
- Ollie Winiberg, BBC Introducing in Essex
Strong Asian Mothers
Playing: Reading - Friday / Leeds - Saturday
"One of the best live bands around...Khalim, Amer and Josh know how to put on a show. All three Hackney producers came together a couple years ago to fuse their electronic, indie beats into some big sounding records. Prepare yourself to dance."
- Gary Crowley, BBC Introducing in London
Super Glu
Playing: Reading - Sunday / Leeds - Friday
"SuperGlu are one of most exciting live acts in the UK. Raucous and chaotic, yet melodic and tight (but most of all, fun). This band should be on the line-up at every festival. Their appearances at Reading & Leeds will come off the back of an impressive second performance at Latitude, showcasing tracks from their stunning 'Horse' EP among others."
- Graeme Mac, BBC Introducing in Suffolk
Ten Tonnes
Playing: Reading - Saturday / Leeds - Sunday
"Ten Tones aka Ethan Barnett established himself as a Beds, Herts and Bucks heavy-weight after the release of his debut EP 'Lucy'. Since then 'Lucy' has racked up over 80,000 streams online and he's supported BBC Introducing alumni Blossoms."
- Gareth Lloyd, BBC Introducing in Beds, Herts and Bucks
The Shimmer Band
Playing: Reading - Saturday / Leeds - Sunday
"Armed to the teeth with all the tools to become a big, brazen, crash-bang-wallop of a festival band, The Shimmer Band have already wooed Steve Lamacq and bagged a BBC Introducing Maida Vale session. Now it’s time for Reading & Leeds to tune in and turn on... they'll psych you up and blow you away!"
- Sam Bonham and Richard Pitt, BBC Introducing in the West
The Tin Pigeons
Playing: Reading - Saturday / Leeds - Sunday
"Comparisons to Two Door Cinema Club and Bombay Bicycle Club get banded around and they are two excellent points of reference. But there is so much more to The Tin Pigeons. Every play of one of their tracks draws a deluge of requests for more information. On national radio Greg James (BBC Radio 1) and Jo Whiley (BBC Radio 2) have both declared their love for the band. They were very enthusiastically received at last month's Y Not Festival. Every year produces a group to soundtrack the summer: for us, the Summer of 2016 belongs to the Tin Pigeons. Don't miss them!"
- Dean Jackson, BBC Introducing in the East Midlands
The Wholls
Playing: Reading - Friday / Leeds - Saturday
"The Wholls earned their current manager by waking him up with a gig in his garden. For years they've been a big part of the Bedford music scene and set to only get bigger. They play loud and hard, it's worth catching them while you can."
- Gareth Lloyd, BBC Introducing in Beds, Herts and Bucks
Tiny Giant
Playing: Reading - Saturday / Leeds - Sunday
"Chloe Alper is the pint size singer from Reading behind Tiny Giant's intoxicating pop vocals, add some wizardry from Mat Collis and you have a duo who will definitely spread plenty of musical fairy dust when they perform at Reading & Leeds...we cant wait to see them live!"
- Bridgitte Tetteh, BBC Introducing in Berkshire
Tusk
Playing: Reading - Sunday / Leeds - Friday
"Tusk are a five piece guitar band hailing from the same university campus that gave us London Grammar. Childhood and Amber Run. Their track "Dull Ache" won instant acclaim when we aired it in early 2016. We hosted them at our monthly Rough Trade showcase and it instantly fell for the band. Ned's vocals successfully transcend a broad spectrum from soulful lament to pent up anger. Though a brand new band they are naturals with boundless potential and definitely one to catch early doors.."
- Dean Jackson, BBC Introducing in the East Midlands
...and that's not all!
Our stage will be opened by a handful of new acts, selected by Reading & Leeds promoters Festival Republic and Futuresound. Many of these acts have also been supported by BBC Introducing local shows and are well worth checking out: Jordan Allen, Faux Pas, Dusk, The Indigo Project, Vexxes, Night Owls, Adore Repel Hardwicke Circus, Haus.