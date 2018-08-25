10 of the biggest performances from Saturday at Reading + Leeds

Assuming the mantle from last year’s Reading + Leeds headliner Eminem, Compton’s rap king Kendrick Lamar grabbed the baton and ran with it, ruling the Main Stage on Saturday night.

Kendrick's set had everything: eye-catching visuals, humorous tidbits (like opening with a marital arts-style skit that depicted Lamar as having "Turtle Style" superpowers), even some humble brags and flexes that only a rapper at the top of his game can pull off (at one point, Kendrick performed to a backdrop featuring the words "Pulitzer Kenny", just in case you needed reminding that he recently became the first non-classical musician to win an actual Pulitzer Prize).

But more than anything though, there was the music, a Greatest Hits-style set encompassing Lamar's holy trinity of modern classic albums - Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (2012), To Pimp a Butterfly (2015), Damn (2017). With his flawless flow, effortless cool and formidable stage presence, Kung-Fu Kenny proved just why he’s loved by critics and fans alike. Long live the King.