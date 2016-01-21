9 parody bands that got it spot on

There have been pop music spoofs for as long as there has been pop music. Comedians love to mock the preposterous moves, pretentious ideas and self-importance of your average rock star (that's Kenny Everett above, pretending to be Barry Manilow), especially if it means they get to pretend to be rock stars while doing it.

So, as Brian Pern is back on BBC Four with his 45 Years of Prog and Roll, here's a potted history of the spoofs, digs and comic eccentricities of the parody act.