There's no shortage of talented MCs trying to make a name for themselves in the superheated battlezone of grime, but Stormzy always seems to be one jump ahead of the competition.

Still only 22, he already has a BET Award for Best International Act, MOBO for Best Grime Act, and was one of the specially chosen gang of grime MCs onstage with Kanye West at the 2015 Brit Awards - not to mention the fact that he came third in the BBC's Sound of 2015 shortlist.

These plaudits came after a ton of support from BBC Radio 1Xtra, and this groundbreaking (and very confident) appearance on Later... with Jools Holland, all without the benefit of a record deal.