7 strange stories about the resting places of famous musicians

When Joy Division singer Ian Curtis died in 1980, aged just 23, his body was cremated and his ashes buried at Macclesfield Cemetery, complete with a memorial stone inscribed with Curtis's death date and also "Love Will Tear Us Apart", the name of a 1979 Joy Division song.

For 28 years, the memorial stone laid there until, in July 2008, it was stolen. As the BBC reported at the time, a police spokesman said: "There is no CCTV in the area and there are no apparent leads as to who is responsible for the theft. This is a very unusual theft and I am confident that someone locally will have knowledge about who is responsible or where the memorial stone is at present."

Tony Barker of Macclesfield Borough Council added: "It would usually have flowers behind it and mementoes to Ian Curtis's life. It wasn't concreted in but tarmacked up to it. This has never happened before and we are agog that someone's gone to the trouble of taking it out. We are stunned."

As the Macclesfield Express reported, a new stone was laid at the site later that month, while the hunt for the original continued. Joy Division and New Order drummer, Stephen Morris, said: "People go around nicking road signs but a person's gravestone is very personal and the person who took it needs help. I suspect it could be on someone's mantlepiece and that one day they may try and sell it back to us but it's hard to say... I am glad there is a replacement as I often go to visit the cemetery but it was a shock that the old one had gone."

The original stone has never been recovered.