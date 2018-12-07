8 music stars who are also outstanding athletes

There's a good reason why the music of Jack Johnson evokes the feelings of being on the beach, sunshine and surfing - he grew up on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, the son of a famous surfer and he's a surfer himself. "My dad was a house-builder," Jack told the Telegraph in in 2006. "He moved to Hawaii because of the surf. Me and my brothers were riding on his board by the time we were two or three. I got my first surfboard when I was five and started going out on my own. I surfed every day. Even now, every place I go, I like to get acclimatised by going in the water."

Jack got good at surfing - good enough to compete professionally. Aged 17, he became the youngest invitee to make the finals of the prestigious Pipeline Masters in Hawaii, only to have a serious accident one week later - he wiped out and smashed his head on the coral reef, rendering him unconscious. And then: "All of a sudden I tried to take a breath and I swallowed water and it woke me up. Another wave broke over me and the next thing I knew I was on the beach. I looked down and my whole body was bloody. It didn't hurt at all, but I put my finger up to my forehead and it kind of went into my skin. Then I felt my teeth missing, so I knew I was pretty messed up."

The accident put an end to his career as a pro surfer, but Jack has always played music, too - starting out in punk bands in his teens, then becoming an extraordinarily successful singer-songwriter. His first four albums all went platinum in the US.