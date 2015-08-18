Are these the most unexpected collaborations in recent music history?

Here's Iggy Azalea performing at 1Xtra Live in 2013, long before she hooked up with Britney Spears for Pretty Girls. Something about the idea of that collaboration didn't feel quite right and the track iself was a misfire. It failed to make the Top 20 in the US, leading to a not-very-pretty public argument between the two stars. Iggy believed Britney's label hadn't promoted the song properly, later backtracking slightly by saying: "Genuine friends have genuine opinions. It's possible and healthy to have a differing thought without it being b****y or shade."

Refering to some cancelled Iggy tour dates, Britney responded by tweeting, "Can’t wait to get back to Vegas. So thankful I have shows for the rest of the year to look forward to."