Which underrated artists paved the way for these bigger stars?

Say the word skiffle among the people who know a thing or two about the early days of British rock 'n' roll, and one name will immediately come shooting back: Lonnie Donegan. He was the undoubted star of British music's first DIY moment, one that was directly responsible for the 1960s beat group explosion. However, in the discovery and popularisation of old American folk and blues tunes, Lonnie had one important guiding light: Ken Colyer.

Ken was a New Orleans jazz buff and trumpeter who felt the genre had become too sophisticated. Seizing a chance to hitch to New Orleans while in America with the merchant navy, he came across 'spasm' bands, who knocked out primal blues on homemade instruments. Having been arrested and deported - supposedly for playing with black musicians, a criminal offence at the time - he formed a jazz band with Chris Barber and Lonnie Donegan, and introduced a version of the music of those bands into their set as a break for the dancers. Lonnie was an admirer of the songs of Lead Belly, and reworked them in that urgent, primal style.

Ken's brother Bill even named the genre, having noted the name of Dan Burley & His Skiffle Boys, which came from descriptions of come-one, come-all parties in Mississippi, where revellers would gather around a piano to sing gospel, work and blues songs for their own entertainment. It was the puritan zeal of the Colyer brothers that helped pave the way for Lonnie's success, starting with the international hit Rock Island Line.