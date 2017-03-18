BBC Music at SXSW // In photos

Austin, Texas - home to the world's leading new music festival. And for five nights, home to BBC Music and an astonishing line-up of 30 British artists brought together for a unique set of showcases.

Huw Stephens (Radio 1), Jo Whiley (Radio 2) and Steve Lamacq (6 Music) hand-picked artists running the gamut from 18 year-old rapper Dave to turntablist DJ Yoda and alt-rockers The Big Moon, while BBC Introducing and BBC Music handed the stage to cutting-edge artists like runaway success Rag'n'Bone Man and electronic composer Anna Meredith.