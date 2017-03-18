SXSW 2017

BBC Music at SXSW // In photos

Austin, Texas - home to the world's leading new music festival. And for five nights, home to BBC Music and an astonishing line-up of 30 British artists brought together for a unique set of showcases.

Huw Stephens (Radio 1), Jo Whiley (Radio 2) and Steve Lamacq (6 Music) hand-picked artists running the gamut from 18 year-old rapper Dave to turntablist DJ Yoda and alt-rockers The Big Moon, while BBC Introducing and BBC Music handed the stage to cutting-edge artists like runaway success Rag'n'Bone Man and electronic composer Anna Meredith.

Welcome to Austin, Texas...

The British Music Embassy, Latitude 30

Huw Stephens introduces the Radio 1 showcase

Dream Wife

Slaves

Dave

Let's Eat Grandma

Sigrid in session for Huw Stephens

Jo Whiley introduces the Radio 2 showcase

Marika Hackman

Kate Nash

Ten Tonnes

DJ Yoda

Steve Lamacq introduces the 6 Music showcase

Holly Macve

LA Salami

The Big Moon

Jo Whiley chats with Rag'n'Bone Man ahead of the Introducing showcase

Rag'n'Bone Man

The Japanese House

IDLES

The Vryll Society

Anna Meredith opens the BBC Music showcase

Alice Jemima

  The story of BBC Introducing's SXSW 2017 showcase

  Six UK acts who smashed their US debuts with BBC Introducing

  8 of the biggest BBC Introducing moments from 2016

