Are these the 10 most irritating sounds in music?

Taste is subjective, musical taste even more so. But there are some musical sounds that polarise opinion far more than most. These are the noises that act as a barrier to entry; the sounds that may thrill fans, but are worse than fingernails on a blackboard for everyone else.

Fraser McAlpine has compiled a list of irksome instruments and annoying vocalisations that are either a blight upon music, or a wonderful garnish, depending on your point of view.

Do you agree with the list? Let us know on Twitter @bbcmusic or on Facebook.