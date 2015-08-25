From soca to sofa: how to recreate the Carnival experience at home

The history of Carnival is one of dressing up in extravagant costumes and poking the constrictions of everyday society in the eye. It comes from an annual need to purge the stresses and strains of life - many of the early carnival costumes were created to lampoon some of the racial tensions the Caribbean communities had to deal with on a daily basis - and dance your cares away.

This BBC News clip from 1983 shows some of the intense effort that has gone into Carnival costumes over the years (although there are far fewer derelict houses in Notting Hill nowadays).

The point is, at Carnival time everyone is fair game, even Charlie Sloth.