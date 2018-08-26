8 weird and wonderful moments from Sunday at Reading + Leeds

"When we started out, people said we would struggle down south, but every time we've played Reading, you've been amazing," Courteeners frontman Liam Fray told the crowd near the end of his band’s Main Stage set. Fray continued to thank the Reading + Leeds bosses "for taking a risk on us, because I know we've not always been the flavour of the month," before directing his praise to the fans: "I guess you guys being stood here is testament to hard work and loyalty, so thank you very much."

He’s right too. The Courteeners have always been a fan's band: critically ignored but adored by so many. At Reading + Leeds this year, the Manchester band not only proved that they could cross the North-South divide but that they can conquer on their own terms too. And conquer they did.