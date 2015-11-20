BBC Music's weird and wonderful interviews of 2015

In September, Noel chatted to Kirsty Young on Desert Island Discs, speaking candidly about starting Oasis ("when we started that band, for two years, we were rubbish"), finding fame and falling out with his brother, Liam. "He became my Achilles heel in the end," Noel says.

He also tells Kirsty about the moment, in woodwork class, when he realised what he wanted to do for the rest of his life; or, more accurately, the moment he knew what he didn't want to do - which was, unsurprisingly, woodwork.