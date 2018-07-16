6 incredibly young artists bringing classical music into the mainstream

American-born Lauren is the most recent winner of BBC Young Musician, a competition with a reputation for launching the careers of some of the world's greatest musicians. She performed on 15 July at a special Prom celebrating the competition's 40-year history.

Lauren on classical: "It opens a new door for people to explore – it's a really rich thing to get into. It's also very social and it's a great way to make friends. My teacher once told me that the friends you make in music will stay with you forever; I think that's pretty accurate."