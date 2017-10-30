The fiendishly difficult Harry Styles quiz

By Fraser McAlpine

It has been a remarkable year for Harry Styles. Leaving his One Direction life behind him, he has emerged with his first solo album, had a No.1 single with the epic Sign of the Times, set out his stall as the rock star's pop star, won critical respect as an actor in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, worn some loud suits (and worn them well), and dazzled the music world.

And to put the crown on a memorable 12 months, Harry has his own TV special - Harry Styles at the BBC, 8pm on Thursday 2 November - in which he and Nick Grimshaw talk over his career and why he doesn't wear trainers in front of his fans any more.

Speaking of whom, how do you fancy your chances as a Styles superfan?

