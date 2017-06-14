What’s your most powerful track?

Inspired by the theme for this year's BBC Music Day - the power of music - we asked some famous faces to name their most powerful track, the one that has uplifted, inspired, or helped them - or simply the one that gets their toes tapping.
Greg James
Apply Some Pressure by Maximo Park
“It has not one but two brilliant messages in that one song. The first one, ‘apply some pressure’ which you can apply to just life things, and the second is if I’m in a funk then the phrase ‘What happens when you lose everything? You just start again' I love that and I think it’s brilliant."
Claudia Winkleman
Wonderwall by Oasis"Because for almost a whole year of my life we sang it day in and day out. It still gives me goosebumps. Weird I know."
Dave Arch
Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland
"I would say my most powerful song is Over the Rainbow. It has so many levels both lyrically and musically and retains its magic through countless versions. It means as much today as it did when it was written in 1939. It gets me every time!"
Richard Blackwood
Don't You Worry About a Thing by Stevie Wonder
"Simply because the lyrics and song are uplifting and in my case has me lifted in dark times in the past."
5AM
Heal the World by Michael Jackson
"Because Michael talks about peace among the world and that's what we should all strive for!"
Suzi Perry
No Woman, No Cry by Bob Marley and The Wailers
"It always makes me just sit back and stop what I'm doing. I heard it a lot when I was 22 in Thailand and the lyrics hit me. When I'm feeling squashed or undermined, this is my tune. It reminds me of the hellish imbalance of the world too. It has to be the live version from 1975 recorded in London - hands in the air please... "
Ana Matronic
I've Been Loving You Too Long by Otis Redding
"It is an emotional rollercoaster of longing and the most heart-wrenching example of SOUL music. This song rips my heart out. The live version from the Monterey Pop Festival showcases the Big O's incredible voice as well as his spontaneity as a performer."
Richard Madeley
The Power of Love by Huey Lewis and the News
"Joyous, celebratory, uplifting, optimistic, and a great arrangement and opening."
Julie Hesmondhalgh
Sit Down by James
"A rousing hymn to listening and empathy, getting each other through dark times. A Manc anthem and brilliant to dance to. It lifts my heart."
Carol Decker
Almost Hear You Sigh by The Rolling Stones
"It reminds me of a tough love affair I had in the mid 90s. I turned my life upside down for a man and he left me. I lost everything for a while. This song is very evocative for me. I am over the man but I remember the pain."
YolanDa Brown
So Much Trouble in the World by Bob Marley
"It’s a song of the people with a relevant message of caring for one another in such a troubled world and the bass line just moves me."
Jeff Mills
True by Duke Ellington
"This is one of my favourite jazz arrangements from one of my favourite jazz arrangers and composers, Duke Ellington. I listen to it for ideas and inspiration for the work I’m doing in electronic music."
Jermaine Jenas
What's Going On? by Marvin Gaye
"The song I'm going to pick is What's Going On? by Marvin Gaye and it's because it encapsulates the whole story of the marvelous Marvin Gaye"
Bonnie Langford
Feeling Good by Nina Simone
"It's such an emotional and empowering song. It has a wonderful simplicity and shows the beauty of the incredible world we live in. How we can gain strength and joy from opening our eyes and minds, and that respecting and appreciating the good things in life actually gives us freedom."
Craig Charles
Ball of Confusion by The Temptations
"This reminds me of when black music kinda reacted to the Summer of Love, and all the black bands and black artists like The Four Tops and The Temptations took off their suits and stopped their syncopated dancing, started growing their Afros and wearing beads and flares. And then Norman Whitfield got on board with the production and turned The Temptations into the forerunners of Psychedelic Soul. They had Psychedelic Shack but, for me, Ball of Confusion, that's the one. Masterpiece."
Toby Hadoke
Mr Blue Sky by ELO
"It's neither heavy and profound nor is it emotionally raw and moving - it's a different sort of power: it has the capability to get you on your feet and add a spring in your step no matter what the day has lumbered you with. It also reminds me of a productive time, full of creativity, on the cusp of a success that I had so it's a bit of a personal talisman that always gets me on my feet or full of ideas"
Cherylee Houston
Something Inside So Strong by Labi Siffre
"My Mum used to sing it all the time - she was an emotionally strong woman. It reminds you that you have the internal power to do what you want - especially when you sing it."
Louise Jameson
Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading
"Ms Armatrading has been the backdrop to my life since I was 30, and the saxophone riff introduced me to a whole new genre of music"
Miles Kane
Power to the People by John Lennon
"It has such a raw sound to it, poignant lyrics and a chorus that would take the roof off any room."
Dan Walker
Birdhouse in Your Soul by They Might Be Giants
"If we're talking powerful songs, mine isn't a tear-jerker, it's not even emotional, but I've listened to this track for years. It's one of the first singles I bought, it's Birdhouse in Your Soul by They Might Be Giants - 'not to put a finer point on it, say I'm the only bee in your bonnet' "
Mike Read
Survival by Yes
"It has everything.....dynamism, light and shade, stunning musicianship, a powerful story, an incredible atmosphere and the exceptional purity and range of Jon Anderson's voice. I never tire of it but ration myself to a handful of plays a year for that reason."