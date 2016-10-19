The 7 most awkward campaign songs used by US presidential candidates

Music and politics have always had a strained relationship, particularly in America, where barely a week passes in an election cycle without a rock star complaining about their song being used at a rally or a politician licensing music with accidentally inappropriate lyrics.

Regarding the latter, candidates know that it's the over-riding slogan of a song that has political value - like, "Don't stop thinking about tomorrow!" from Fleetwood Mac's Don't Stop (as used by Bill Clinton) - and not a line tucked away in verse four that could be interpreted as being off-message.

It should be easy to pick something perfect, right? You'd think so, but plenty of presidential hopefuls have made a mess of things, as we'll now find out. (And, by the way, Ronald Reagan never campaigned with Bruce Springsteen's anti-war song Born in the U.S.A., despite many people thinking so.)

